WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Emergency officials tell Eyewitness News that a fire in Wayne Township, on Tuesday, has displaced 6 people.

They received calls about a fire shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Panther Valley Road. The scene was cleared shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The extent of the damage is unknown and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.