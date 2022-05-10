MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The number of Ukrainians who have fled their country since Russia’s invasion in February is approaching 6 million becoming the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. And one Ukrainian family could soon find refuge in Central Pennsylvania.

A Schuylkill County family is getting ready to take in another family from nearly a world away, opening their home to Ukrainian refugees.

“I don’t care if 12 people come here or 14 people, I’ll house them. No matter how we’re gonna do it, I’ll house them,” said Georgine Postupack Borchick a second generation Ukrainian and McAdoo resident.







Georgine Postupack Borchick and her son Duane are opening their hearts and their McAdoo home to Ukrainian refugees. They’re in the process of becoming a “host family” to take in family members of Ukrainian freedom fighters.

“Honestly, if I could go over and fight, I would. But my age has me down where I can’t. This is my way of helping them with their families,” explained Duane Borchick, a third generation Ukrainian and McAdoo resident.

It’s a call to action that became all too real for the Borchick family, who has roots in Ukraine. Since the war broke out, they lost four relatives. Knowing what it’s like to fear for family members’ lives, they hope to spare at least one Ukrainian family the pain and suffering.

“They don’t have to worry about if they’re gonna die the next day. They know that they’ll be safe here. Their husbands will know they’re safe here,” said Duane.

Georgine has six children, 16 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She’s excited to become “baba,” which is Ukrainian for grandmother, to a few more.







“I can’t wait! I really, really can’t wait. I want to be a “baba” to them, to the little children,” said Georgine.

The Borchicks say it’s their way of standing in solidarity with Ukraine, a country that means so much to them.

“It’s the little things, the act of random kindness that’s gonna win any type of war. Because kindness is gonna beat everything,” said Duane.

The Borchick family is gearing up to host a Ukrainian family for at least 18 months and it’s all facilitated through United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.