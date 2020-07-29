Schuylkill County Fair royalty surpass goal of 100 community events

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most community events for the year, it didn’t stop some fair royalty from spreading awareness about the importance of agriculture.

It was a tough year to reign as royalty but the Schuylkill County Fair girls got through it together.

“Yes. I am very close. When I first started, I wasn’t sure enough but now I’m super close,” said Madison Purcell, Schuylkill County Fair Little Miss.

Shortly after the three girls claimed their crowns, they set a goal to partake in 100 community events to spread awareness about the importance of agriculture. Of course, they had no way of knowing COVID-19 would disrupt their plans.

“We were not going to let that slow us down. We were going to overcome it and continue our reach even though we had to really think outside the box,” said Madeline Schuettler, Schuylkill County Fair queen.

Putting their creativity to the test, community events turned into virtual outreach. Schuylkill County Fair Queen Madeline Schuettler, Princess Kassidy Balulis and Little Miss Madison Purcell took turns posting videos of themselves sharing recipes, making arts and crafts and even reading stories on Facebook, determined to keep raising awareness.

“Don’t give up on anything that you want. And always continue trying to reach something you want to reach,” said Purcell.

With that resilience, the girls reached 101 communities events, setting the record as the most events one of Schuylkill County Fair’s Royalty Courts has ever completed. This set of royalty proving that no obstacle can stand in the way of determination.

Since the this year’s fair is canceled, the girl’s will have to wait until next year to pass on their crowns. They will be taking a break from royalty duties until April.