RYAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police released information regarding a fatal Schuylkill County crash Sunday afternoon.

At about 1:34 p.m., Crews were called to Barnesville Drive just east of Berkley Road for a reported crash.

Troopers say 44-year-old Frackville resident Russell L. Brobst was driving on Barnesville Drive when he lost control and struck a tree head-on.

Brobst suffered fatal injuries in the crash and the Schuylkill County Coroner pronounced him dead on the scene, according to PSP.