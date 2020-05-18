Schuylkill County Commissioners meet to discuss reopening plan

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Schuylkill County commissioners held a special meeting via conference call Monday morning.

The three commissioners took public comment and discussed where the county goes from here regarding the reopening plan.

The county said they have had great conversations with the Department of Health and a deep dive analysis is going to be done on the county to see when it can move into the yellow phase.

Previous to this meeting, local leaders assembled a task force to show the state that the county is ready to transition into the yellow phase of reopening. When the state denied the request, commissioners sent a letter to state saying it would reopen without permission last Friday.

Leaders then decided not to move forward on that action last Wednesday but still wanted more information from the state on what needs to be done to move forward.

