Schuylkill County Commissioner leaves lasting legacy

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Schuylkill County is still coping with the loss of one of its commissioners.

Beyond Frank Staudenmeier’s role as a local government leader, he had his hand in pushing the community forward through multiple local organizations.

Eyewitness News spoke with some of the people he worked with closely and who say he had a unique balance between work and life.

“It’s a blow. It’s like losing a family member,” said Gary Glessner from the Schuylkill Area Community Foundation.

A blow that Gary Glessner still doesn’t want to believe is true. County Commissioner Frank Staudenmeier passed away on Saturday while on vacation in Florida.

The two have known each other since their teenage years and their families grew up together. They also served on the board of the Schuylkill Area Community Foundation together.



“When he had something that he wanted to say, he would say it. And you’d listen because you knew he knew what he was talking about,” Gary said.

The 69-year-old served on several other boards including Schuylkill County Action. His PPL background made him a valuable advocate for those in need.



“He cared a lot about our clientele to make sure that people that were less fortunate had the opportunities to thrive,” said Theodore Dreisbach, with Schuylkill Community Action.

The president of Northeast PA Manufacturers and Employers Association recalls the ability to balance his commitment to community and family.

She tells me that back in 1995 when he was president of the association, there was an annual membership meeting on Valentine’s Day. The program said to ‘gather with your fellow associations and your sweethearts’.



“We will miss Frank and we will miss his leadership. But most importantly the epitome that he’s left of balancing business life and family,” said Darlene Robbins, Northeast PA Manufacturers and Employers Association.

He’s made it hard for the organizations he touched to move forward without him. Frank Staudenmeier is survived by his wife, two children and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.