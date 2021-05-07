Schuylkill County church to close doors, be put up for sale

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Schuylkill County church is set to close its doors.

The Mary Queen of Peace church building, which is part of the Saint Patrick Parish in Pottsville, is closing and will be put up for sale.

The cost to maintain the building is rising and can no longer be supported by the parishoners. The building gets little use, as it only houses mass once a year.

It will close on May 14. All sacred images, furnishings, vessels and altars will be removed and preserved for use by Saint Patrick Parish, and all the proceeds for the sale will go to the parish.