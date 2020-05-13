Schuylkill County backs down on plan to reopen against governor’s order

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has confirmed that Schuylkill County leaders are now standing down on their plan to reopen the county on Friday. The decision comes after Governor Wolf offered some strong words for counties going against his orders, calling them “cowardly” and “deserters.”

Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage says commissioners have now voted to delay reopening the county. Halcovage says the commission still wants more details from the governor’s office about why Schuylkill County is not ready to enter the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s plan.

Eyewitness News told you Saturday, state leaders along with all three county commissioners sent a letter to Governor Wolf announcing their intention to self-transition the county to the ‘yellow phase’ of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan without an order from the governor.

The Schuylkill County Commission will now hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss a new path forward. Commissioner Halcovage will also join Eyewitness News for our upcoming Coronavirus Response special, Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on WYOU.

