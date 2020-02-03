Schools test for heightened levels of lead statewide

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The lead and asbestos controversy surrounding the Scranton School District is happening across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Department of Education is now making it accessible for the public to locate schools that have or had elevated lead.

Mike Haffner, a grandparent of a Willard Elementary School student expressed some concern over the new report. Monday was the first day back after the school was closed two days last week for lead and asbestos remediation. Willard Elementary is one of 19 buildings in the Scranton School District tested for lead in December.

“If they found out in December and we’re learning about it at the end of January, yeah I think they should be a little more conversive to each other,” Haffner said.

Some of the schools on the list include East Stroudsburg, Bloomsburg, Milton, Jersey Shore and other districts in our region. All failed the Environmental Protection Agency’s lead regulations of 15 parts-per-billion. However, those districts have resolved the issues while Scranton is still working on them, along with asbestos concerns.

“The district has not shared everything that needs to be shared so I can’t communicate to my fourth grader, nine-year-old what the status of her classroom is per say,” said Vivian Williams, a parent of a Frances Willard Elementary School student.

The district’s tested areas which account for hundreds of rooms won’t be listed on the Department of Education’s spreadsheet until next quarter. Below, is the spread sheet which allows parents across Pennsylvania to see if their child’s school has been affected and the results of each school’s remediation plan.