Schools test for heightened levels of lead statewide

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The lead and asbestos controversy surrounding the Scranton School District is happening across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Department of Education is now making it accessible for the public to locate schools that have or had elevated lead.
Mike Haffner, a grandparent of a Willard Elementary School student expressed some concern over the new report. Monday was the first day back after the school was closed two days last week for lead and asbestos remediation. Willard Elementary is one of 19 buildings in the Scranton School District tested for lead in December.
“If they found out in December and we’re learning about it at the end of January, yeah I think they should be a little more conversive to each other,” Haffner said.
Some of the schools on the list include East Stroudsburg, Bloomsburg, Milton, Jersey Shore and other districts in our region. All failed the Environmental Protection Agency’s lead regulations of 15 parts-per-billion. However, those districts have resolved the issues while Scranton is still working on them, along with asbestos concerns.
“The district has not shared everything that needs to be shared so I can’t communicate to my fourth grader, nine-year-old what the status of her classroom is per say,” said Vivian Williams, a parent of a Frances Willard Elementary School student.
The district’s tested areas which account for hundreds of rooms won’t be listed on the Department of Education’s spreadsheet until next quarter. Below, is the spread sheet which allows parents across Pennsylvania to see if their child’s school has been affected and the results of each school’s remediation plan.
|District
|Building
|Date of Test
|Low Range (ppb)
|High Range (ppb)
|Remediation Plan
|Updated Water Quality Status
|Date of Remediation Completion
|Cocalico SD
|High School
|2/26/19 & 3/5/2019
|0.0001
|0.041
|Flushed and/or replaced
|Pass
|3/8 & 3/27/2019
|Cocalico SD
|Reamstown Elementary
|3/5/2019
|0.007
|0.469
|Flushed and/or replaced
|Pass
|3/5, 3/8, & 3/27/2019
|Cocalico SD
|Adamstown Elementary
|3/22/2019
|0.0001
|0.0222
|Flushed
|Pass
|3/27/2019
|Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD
|Elementary School
|4/19/2019
|0
|65.8
|Shut off. Posted signs. Provided bottled water.
|N/A
|N/A
|Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD
|Jr/Sr High School
|4/19/2019
|0
|71.8
|Shut off. Posted signs. Provided bottled water.
|N/A
|N/A
|Bellefonte ASD
|Pleasant Gap Elementary
|4/4/2019
|0
|23.6
|Removed from service
|N/A
|4/8/2019
|Smethport ASD
|Smethport Elementary
|11/30/2018
|0
|62.3
|Disconnected
|N/A
|Jan-19
|Smethport ASD
|Smethport High School
|11/30/2019
|0
|41.4
|Re-test
|Pass
|Jan-19
|Jefferson County DuBois AVTS (Jeff Tech)
|Main
|3/16/2019
|0
|419
|“Do Not Drink” Sign
|N/A
|5/17/2019
|Jefferson County DuBois AVTS (Jeff Tech)
|Annex
|4/9/2019
|0
|163
|“Do Not Drink” Sign
|N/A
|5/17/2019
|Carbon Lehigh IU 21
|Lehigh County Enhanced Autism BS-5
|3/16/2019
|0
|18
|Replaced aerator
|N/A
|N/A
|Carbon Lehigh IU 21
|Lehigh County Enhanced Autism BS-7
|3/16/2019
|0
|564
|Replaced aerator
|N/A
|N/A
|Carbon Lehigh IU 21
|Carbon Learning and Achievement School BS-8
|3/16/2019
|0
|16
|Replaced faucet
|N/A
|N/A
|Carbon Lehigh IU 21
|Life House BS-1
|3/16/2019
|0
|17
|Installed filter
|N/A
|N/A
|Carbon Lehigh IU 21
|Life House BS-2
|3/16/2019
|0
|58
|Decommissioned
|N/A
|4/12/2019
|Carbon Lehigh IU 21
|Life House KS-1
|3/16/2019
|0
|55
|Installed filter
|N/A
|N/A
|End of first quarterly report
|North Hills School District
|McIntyre Elementary School
|10/9/2018
|0
|24.5
|Taken out of service
|N/A
|10/9/2018
|North Hills School District
|North Hills Middle School
|10/9/2018
|0
|19.4
|Taken out of service on one source. Filter installed on the other source.
|<1 ppb
|1/29/2019
|North Hills School District
|West View Elementary School
|10/9/2018
|0
|46.9
|Taken out of service
|N/A
|10/9/2018
|Governor Mifflin SD
|Mifflin Park Elementary School
|5/1/2019
|0
|0.044
|Hose splitter on the hose bib was removed.
|0.003
|5/8/2019
|Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
|Fairland School
|5/15/2019
|0.002
|0.058
|Posted non-potable water notice signs. Provided bottled water. Replacing pipes & supply valves from fixtures to main line.
|N/A
|N/A
|Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
|Community School West
|5/15/2019
|0.004
|0.215
|Posted non-potable water notice signs. Provided bottled water. Replacing pipes & supply valves from fixtures to main line.
|N/A
|N/A
|Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
|Mulberry Street School
|5/17/2019
|<.001
|0.015
|At failed sink, posted non-potable water notice; bottled water is provided; landlord replaced fittings & supply valve.
|Passed
|6/21/2019
|Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12
|Franklin Learning Center
|1/31/2019
|0.002
|0.03
|Permanent and interim
|Pending
|2/1/2020
|Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12
|York Learning Center
|2/6/2019
|0.002
|0.087
|Permanent and interim
|Pending
|2/1/2020
|North Penn School District
|York Avenue Elementary
|1/10/2019
|<2.5
|30.09
|Replaced Fixture
|<15ppb
|4/11/2019
|North Penn School District
|Knapp Elementary
|1/15/2019
|<2.5
|64.5
|Replaced Fixtures
|<15ppb
|4/11/2019
|North Penn School District
|North Penn High School
|1/21/2019
|<2.5
|15.65
|Replaced Hose Outlet
|<15ppb
|4/11/2019
|North Penn School District
|Gwynedd Square Elementary
|1/17/2019
|<2.5
|24.29
|Replaced Fixtures
|<15ppb
|4/11/2019
|North Penn School District
|Pennbrook Middle School
|1/24/2019
|<2.5
|19.75
|Replaced aerator
|<15ppb
|4/11/2019
|North Penn School District
|Gwyn Nor Elementary
|1/11/2019
|<2.5
|20.42
|Replaced Fixture
|<15ppb
|4/11/2019
|North Penn School District
|Oak Park Elementary
|1/10/2019
|<2.5
|41.68
|Replaced Fixture
|<15ppb
|4/11/2019
|North Penn School District
|Pennfield Middle School
|1/22/2019
|<2.5
|43.55
|Remove from service
|23.34 (Flush)
|5/14/2019
|Southern York County School District
|Shrewsbury Elementary
|6/4/2019
|2.9
|16
|Shut off. Posted signs.
|90th
|6/11/2019
|Dauphin County Tech School
|4/9/2019
|>1.0
|144
|Removed from service. Flushed or replaced.
|N/A
|N/A
|Dauphin County Tech School
|6/7/2019
|>1.0
|>1.0
|Re-test
|Pass
|6/7/2019
|Mid Valley School District
|Secondary Center
|6/20/2019
|1
|17.1
|Shutt off. Out of service signs posted. Flushed and replaced aerator.
|N/A
|N/A
|Milton Area School District
|Baugher Elementary
|2/26/2019
|10
|18
|Replace fountain
|Below 15
|5/7/2019
|Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School
|Main building
|6/17/2019
|0
|97
|Source Sample only, Install new drinking fountain retest.
|<1
|8/9/2019
|Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School
|Main building
|6/17/2019
|0
|247
|Source Sample only, reinstall soup kettle flush and retest.
|Reinstalled Fixture, First draw sample tested 22 ug/l and sample after 15 second flush was <1. Hung sign on wall stating 15 second purge before use.
|8/9/2019
|Columbia-Montour Area VTS
|Columbia-Montour Area VTS
|3/27/2019
|ND
|0.73
|Disable source / Test at wall to determine if the issue is with the supply line or fixture / Replace fixture of eliminate fixture depending upon result. Lead filter s installed. Awaiting re-test results.
|<.001 mg/l
|7/31/2019
|Jersey Shore Area School District
|Jersey Shore Senior High School
|5/3/2019
|0.015
|7.3
|Install low lead fixtures
|0.0093
|8/19/2019
|Jersey Shore Area School District
|Jersey Shore Middle School
|5/1/2019
|0.022
|0.13
|Install low lead fixtures
|0.0034
|8/19/2019
|Jersey Shore Area School District
|Jersey Shore Elementary School
|5/12/2019
|0.024
|0.024
|Flushed and re-tested
|0.002
|7/18/2019
|Jersey Shore Area School District
|Avis Elementary School
|5/2/2019
|0.023
|3.6
|Install low lead fixtures
|0.0044
|8/19/2019
|Jersey Shore Area School District
|Salladasburg Elementary School
|5/3/2019
|0.14
|0.5
|Install low lead fixtures
|0.0012
|8/19/2019
|Jersey Shore Area School District
|District Service Center
|5/3/2019
|0.026
|0.13
|Install low lead fixtures
|0.00015
|8/9/2019
|Benton Area School District
|Middle/High School (Backflow preventer)
|4/2/2019
|18
|18
|Conduct additional testing in warmer period (July-August). Backflow Preventer Maintenance. Monitor water usage and flush low-use lines. Work with water provider.
|1.6
|7/23/2019
|Oley Valley School District
|Middle School
|10/24/2018
|<1
|27
|Clean/replaced aerator
|Pass
|12/18/2018
|Oley Valley School District
|Elementary School
|10/24/2018
|<1
|15
|Flushed/cleaned aerator
|Pass
|12/18/2018
|Oley Valley School District
|High School
|10/24/2018
|<1
|59
|Replaced piping
|Pass
|12/18/2018
|End of second quarterly report
|Abington School District
|Rydal East Elementary
|4/30/2019
|0
|225
|Removed From Service and Replaced Fixture
|Pass
|7/31/2029
|Abington School District
|Willow Hill Elementary
|4/16/2019
|0
|512
|Removed From Service and Replaced Fixture
|Pass
|5/17/2019
|Abington School District
|Senior High
|5/8/2019
|0
|163
|Removed From Service and Replaced Fixture
|Pass
|5/17/2019
|Abington School District
|Junior High
|5/1/2019
|0
|65
|Removed From Service and Replaced Fixture
|Pass
|7/31/2019
|Abington School District
|Administration
|5/9/2019
|0
|720
|Removed From Service and Replaced Fixture
|Pass
|6/17/2019
|Clarion-Limestone Area School District
|C-L Elementary School
|9/5/2019
|0
|61
|Retest
|Less than .005
|9/9/2019
|North Hills School District
|NH Middle School
|10/2/2019
|0
|4.7
|Replace faucet and retest
|N/A
|11/1/2019
|Dover Area School District
|Dover High School
|8/21/2019
|<005
|0.025
|Replaced bubbler
|Pass
|10/11/2019
|Dover Area School District
|North Salem Elementary
|8/21/2019
|<005
|0.018
|Replaced sprayer
|Pass
|10/11/2019
|Dover Area School District
|North Salem Elementary
|8/21/2019
|<005
|0.016
|Replaced faucet
|Pass
|10/11/2019
|Dover Area School District
|Weigelstown Elementary
|8/21/2019
|<005
|0.02
|Installed lead filter
|Pass
|10/11/2019
|Dover Area School District
|Leib Elementary
|8/21/2019
|<005
|0.019
|Replaced faucet
|Pass
|10/11/2019
|Dover Area School District
|Leib Elementary
|8/21/2019
|<005
|0.034
|Replaced faucet
|Pass
|10/11/2019
|Dover Area School District
|Dover Intermediate School
|8/21/2019
|<005
|0.057
|Removed From Service
|Pass
|10/11/2019
|Dover Area School District
|Dover Intermediate School
|8/21/2019
|<005
|0.018
|Replaced faucet
|Pass
|10/11/2019
|Centennial School District
|Davis E.S.
|5/11/2019
|6.9
|130
|Replaced faucet
|Below 15 ppb
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|Davis E.S.
|5/11/2019
|6.1
|16
|Replaced Aerator
|Non-Detect
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|Willow Dale E.S. (Ext.)
|5/18/2019
|0
|360
|Non-Pot Water Sign
|N/A
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|Willow Dale E.S.
|5/18/2019
|3.8
|18
|Replaced faucet
|Non-Detect
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|Klinger M.S.
|5/11/2019
|3
|86
|Replaced faucet
|Non-Detect
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|Klinger M.S. (Ext.)
|5/11/2019
|0
|470
|Non-Pot Water Sign
|N/A
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|Log College M.S.
|5/18/2019
|2.3
|33
|Replaced faucet
|Non-Detect
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|Log College M.S.
|5/18/2019
|6.9
|43
|Replaced faucet
|Non-Detect
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|Log College M.S.(Ext.)
|5/18/2019
|0
|24
|Non-Pot Water Sign
|N/A
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|Log College M.S. (Ext.)
|5/18/2019
|0
|24
|Non-Pot Water Sign
|N/A
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|William Tennent H.S.
|5/18/2019
|4.4.
|16
|Replaced faucet
|Non-Detect
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|William Tennent H.S. (Ext.)
|5/18/2019
|0
|49
|Non-Pot Water Sign
|N/A
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|William Tennent H.S.
|5/18/2019
|6
|18
|Replaced faucet
|Non-Detect
|10/5/2019
|Centennial School District
|District Admin. Bldg.
|5/18/2019
|14
|48
|Cleaned Aerator
|Non-Detect
|10/5/2019
|Waynesboro Area School District
|Waynesboro Area Middle School
|10/28/2019
|N/A
|17
|Water cooler turned off and closed. Unit will be replaced and water retested on 11/11/19.
|N/A
|N/A
|Waynesboro Area School District
|Fairview Elementary School
|11/1/2019
|N/A
|89
|Water cooler turned off and closed. Unit will be replaced and water retested on 11/11/19.
|N/A
|N/A
|Parkland School District
|Troxell Building
|9/19/2019
|<.001
|0.016
|Removed bathroom from service
|Pending
|10/22/2019
|Bloomsburg Area School District
|Beaver Main Elementary School
|6/7/2019
|16.2
|16.2
|Replaced old piping
|8.88
|8/22/2019
|Bloomsburg Area School District
|W.W. Evans Elementary School
|6/24/2019
|16
|16
|Replaced bubbler & aerator
|1.96
|9/10/2019
|Bloomsburg Area School District
|W.W. Evans Elementary School
|6/24/2019
|15.6
|15.6
|Replaced bubbler & aerator
|<1
|9/10/2019
|Bloomsburg Area School District
|Bloomsburg High School
|5/24/2019
|60.3
|60.3
|Replaced Aerator
|2.96
|9/11/2019
|East Stroudsburg Area School District
|Middle Smithfield Elementary School
|6/6/2019
|9
|16.5
|Replaced sink faucet
|Below required/Pass
|7/26/2019
|East Stroudsburg Area School District
|Middle Smithfield Elementary School
|6/10/2019
|9.3
|28
|Replaced sink faucet
|Below required/Pass
|7/31/2019
|Allentown School District
|Harrison-Morton MS
|8/27/2019
|<1
|32
|Flushed and/or replaced
|8
|9/23/2019
|Allentown School District
|Dieruff HS
|8/27/2019
|<1
|22
|Flushed and/or replaced
|9
|9/23/2019
|Allentown School District
|Mosser ES
|8/27/2019
|<1
|86
|Flushed and/or replaced
|<1
|10/1/2019
|Allentown School District
|Washington ES
|8/27/2019
|<1
|33
|Flushed and/or replaced
|3
|9/23/2019
|Allentown School District
|Ramos ES
|8/27/2019
|<1
|20
|Flushed and/or replaced
|2
|9/23/2019
|Allentown School District
|Muhlenberg ES
|8/27/2019
|<1
|32
|Flushed and/or replaced
|13
|9/23/2019
|Allentown School District
|Union Terrace ES
|8/27/2019
|<1
|19
|Flushed and/or replaced
|2
|9/23/2019
|Allentown School District
|Union Terrace ES
|8/27/2019
|<1
|16
|Flushed and/or replaced
|5
|9/23/2019
|Allgheny Intermediate Unit
|The Pathfinder School
|4/2/2019
|<1.0
|71.8
|Sign posted/fountain capped/new fixture and filter installed
|Mastery Charter Schools
|Douglass Elementary
|4/27/2019
|18
|3750
|Shut off all drinking fountains. Water has been brought in for drinking in the building.
|N/A
|4/30/2019
|Mastery Charter Schools
|Cleveland
|4/27/2019
|289
|289
|Fountains turned off and sinks have signs for not drinking on them.
|N/A
|4/30/2019
|Mastery Charter Schools
|Lenfest
|4/27/2019
|73.5
|73.5
|Sink has sign placed over it
|N/A
|4/30/2019
|Mastery Charter Schools
|Mann Elementary
|4/27/2019
|55.3
|148
|Sink has sign placed over it
|N/A
|4/30/2019
|Mastery Charter Schools
|Pastorius
|4/27/2019
|12
|757
|Installed signs over sinks.
|N/A
|4/30/2019
|Mastery Charter Schools
|Pickett
|4/27/2019
|12.61
|174
|Took fountains out of service and placed signs over sinks.
|N/A
|4/30/2019
|Mastery Charter Schools
|Shoemaker
|4/27/2019
|14.6
|14.6
|Took fountain out of service
|N/A
|4/30/2019
|Mastery Charter Schools
|Gratz
|4/27/2019
|14.4
|39.1
|Took fountain out of service
|N/A
|4/30/2019
|End of Third Quarterly Report