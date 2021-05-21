Schools look at summer plans, fall returns

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Graduations are just around the corner, and while the class of 2020 marked a pandemic, the class of 2021 is looking to get back to normal.

But that hasn’t come without its fair share of hurdles.

High school juniors and below will be coming back to something a bit more familiar with lessons learned along the way.

School districts, like Old Forge and others across the region, are planning creative ways to battle some of the ‘learning loss’ that has occurred from having to pivot and keep one eye fixed on COVID-19.

But, as Old Forge School District Superintendent Erin Keating says, they are also toeing the line between catching up and taking a much-needed break from it all.

“I get that a lot of people are burnt out after this year so we’re also building in an intervention time into the schedule for next year. After-school tutoring will run all of next year as well. If kids start to struggle or as kids need remediation, all of those services are already built into the plan for the next school year.”

Talking with students, educators, and staff in Blue Devil country and across northeast PA, everyone is feeling that burnout.

“Everybody is at a point right now, ready to take the deep breathe and go ‘we made it through this school year.” said Keating.

Many stress that while some things like state capitols and a few dates in medival history have been omitted for the time being.

Everyone has learned more about technology, resilience and community along the way.

That being said, many districts are eagerly planning for and awaiting returning to something much closer to a normal school year in the fall.