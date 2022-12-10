RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Claims of racism have surfaced following the Southern Columbia Tigers Football team’s state title victory.

The controversy surrounds a TikTok video and a sign which appeared at two team pep rallies.

The homemade sign in question was hung inside the Ralpho Township gym on both Thursday and Friday. It read “Whip Westinghouse” with a drawing of a black whip.

Eyewitness News was at Friday’s pep rally as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive state title win. The tigers defeated the predominantly black western Pennsylvania football team, the Westinghouse Bulldogs, 37-22.

During the postgame pep rally, Eyewitness News saw a woman take down the sign in question without explanation.

Also, a TikTok video on social media shows who are believed to be two Southern Columbia football team members holding up a PIAA sign while an audio clip can be heard with a racial slur.

A statement from the Pittsburgh Public Schools reads in part:

“This type of egregious and unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable. Upon receipt of the images, Pittsburgh public school officials reported the displays to the PIAA for immediate action and investigation.”

Southern Columbia Area Superintendent James Becker responded to the controversy with his own public statement that reads in part:

“The Southern Columbia Area School District does not condone nor tolerate any form of racism or harassment. Please know, this matter is currently under investigation by the school administration and the district has full intention of upholding the code of conduct outlined within the student and extracurricular handbooks.”

The executive director of the PIAA, Dr. Robert Lombardi, tells Eyewitness News the PIAA is aware of the incident. He says the PIAA will review what Southern Columbia finds in its investigation, and determine what, if any, action should be taken from there.