SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school is competing against 17 other high schools but the real winners are people in need.

Scranton Prep is hosting its 2nd annual Great Ignation Food Drive.

This is a country-wide food drive that not only helps those in need but contributes to the school that collects the most donations.

Scranton Prep students are bringing the community together during this holiday season and trying to collect as many donated goods as possible.

“Everybody’s willing to help and then when you bring the whole community together it’s always like a really good thing. So here at Scranton Prep that’s something we’re always trying to do,” said Raymond Rinaldi & Madison Scoblick. “It’s a great way to really bring the community together for helping with food and scholarship money.”

The Great Ignation Challenge Food Drive at Scranton Prep continues until November 18th.