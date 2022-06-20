COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — North Pocono School District released a statement on Monday after a student from the school district was fatally shot over the weekend.

In the statement, the school said “Sudden death is always difficult to process and can have a profound effect on adolescents.” In light of the current events, the school will be offering grief counseling to students and staff who staff may need additional support in dealing with or talking about their grief.

The counseling sessions will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The school urges anyone who needs support to reach out to the high school directly at 570-842-7606.