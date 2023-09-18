EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple schools in Pennsylvania have received threats, causing many districts to be evacuated, delayed, or dismissed early.

Since last Friday, many school districts have been receiving threats causing school officials in multiple counties to either dismiss school early, have two-hour delays, or be evacuated.

At this time none of the threats have been proven to be substantial or credible.

Pennsylvania State Police state they are aware of the threats made to several school districts in the area and are assisting wherever they have been requested.

28/22 News has made the decision to not report threats to individual schools.