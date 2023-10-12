NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — School students in Luzerne County got to learn the ins and outs of fire safety and prevention from the pros.

The Nanticoke City Fire Department brought its roving Fire Safety House to the greater Nanticoke Area Elementary School.

Inside the truck that’s designed like a small house, students experienced realistic fire scenarios, including fake smoke and heated doors, and learned what to do if a fire breaks out in different rooms.

Firefighters look forward to participating every year and stress the importance of teaching fire prevention to people of all ages.

“If we can educate kids on fire hazards and how to be safe if there’s an emergency or a fire is not only going to help them out a lot and may save their life but it’s going to make our job a lot easier too,” said Nanticoke City Fire Department Lieutenant Keith Munson.

The experience aligns with National Fire Prevention Week which runs every October ahead of the cold winter months.