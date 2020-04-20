School principal gets creative with video announcements for students at home

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local principal is bringing smiles to his student’s faces online.

Announcer: “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, students of all ages. Wyoming Area School District’s morning announcements…”

David Pacchioni, principal of Wyoming Area Primary Center, is putting on many masks in order to make his students’ days a little bit better. Every day he uploads a new video to creatively share the day’s morning announcements. The videos include props, story lines and even dances.

“That’s the hardest part of my job right now, is to come up with those creative things,” said Pacchioni.

He says it’s not easy to be apart from his students and staff, especially now that physical schools have been closed for the rest of the school year.

“It’s upsetting and it’s very disappointing but I know with everything going on and for the safety of people, for the safety of all my kids and staff, it’s imperative for the governor and local politicians and everything. It needs to be done.”

He says the videos are important to give a sense of normalcy for his students.

“Just to a put a smile and some laughter. Trying to bring them to where they were before this pandemic happened.”

The videos also encompass Pacchioni’s motto: To have fun and learn.

“If you can’t have fun in school I don’t think you’re going to learn from it and vice versa. You’re going to learn but you’re also going to have fun in my building. So if I can get a chuckle or two out of what I do and make myself a fool, that’s what I plan to do.”

He encourages people to be positive during this difficult time.

“I always say at the end of mine, tough times don’t last. Tough people do. We are warrior-strong and we’re going to stick to that and stay together.”

Pacchioni says he will upload the videos every day until the end of the school year and once a week during the summer.