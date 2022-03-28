HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County school is continuing its efforts to help the people in Ukraine, encouraging residents to spare some change. Students in the fundraiser believe it’s important to do what you can to help others.

Students at the Joseph C. Ashkar Elementary School in Hughesville are hosting a coin drive to donate to Ukrainian refugees.

“The organization is Simply Yoga. They gather items like food, blankets, water, Band-Aids, and diapers,” said Alaina Bullis, 6th-grade student.

The 6th-grade class partnered with a teacher in Poland for the donations.

“We chose this organization because it came recommended by a 6th-grade teacher in Poland that our teacher reached out to and we wanted to help their refugees,” said Luke Ragan, 6th-grade student.

Even though they may not fully understand the war, students say it’s important to help in any way they can.

“It’s just not fair and stuff, that they’re doing this, even though they really didn’t do anything wrong. But I just feel like it would really help them,” said Isabella Olshefskie, 6th-grade student.









“I feel like it feels nice because all of what they’re going through and they might feel much better with what we’re doing for them,’ said Gavin Daugherty, 6th-grade student.

Murray Motors in Muncy will match what the students raise proving that a little change can go a long way.

Principal Sherry Cowburn couldn’t be happier about her students’ efforts.

“They want to make a difference, they want to try to help others that are in need so I’m just super proud of them and they definitely think outside the box,” said Sherry Cowburn, Principal, Joseph C. Ashkar Elementary School.

Their coin drive will be going on until the last day of March. Donations can be dropped off at the Joseph C. Ashkar Elementary School.