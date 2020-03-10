School districts looking at ways to deal with coronavirus concerns

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus continue to grow. Those concerns have led to questions about how a viral outbreak might impact our schools.

Eyewitness News found that some school districts have a master plan in place to deal with various coronavirus scenarios, including closure. Other districts, like Wilkes-Barre, are working on one.

On Tuesday, it was classes as usual in the Crestwood School District in Mountain Top, but what if that were to suddenly change? If the coronavirus prompts the district to shut down either by its own choice or by order of some governmental entity, there’s an action plan in place.



“So, it really came down to planning, preparing and communication,” said Rob Mehalick, superintendent of the Crestwood School District.





The plan, which is still a work in progress, was sent to parents about three weeks ago. This was shortly after the high school was sanitized when it was learned that a person connected to the school had traveled overseas and may have been in contact with the coronavirus.

If schools are closed, the district would go to an online teaching system, at least temporarily.

“A survey was completed and just about every student in the district… do they have access to Wi-Fi? Do they have access to devices to log on? So we had to start there to know what we are looking at to go on an online system,” Mehalick explained.

Kevin Seyer, the principal of Fairview Elementary School, helped put together the action plan.



“We have different online resources from book companies that provide our curriculum. We have a lot there which is a great starting point,” Seyer stated.

Students who talked with Eyewitness News say they don’t want to lose school days.

“I think it will be definitely interesting. A lot of my friends have never done online schooling like that but we’re seniors and are just looking to graduate in four months or whatever is left,” said Crestwood senior Anthony Caporuscio.



“I would not be concerned. I would actually like to do that so we stay on time with schools on graduation time.” said Derek Petrochko, also a Crestwood senior.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education is working with local school districts to deal with the coronavirus but they don’t set up that plan. Each district has to set up its own plan.

Check with your local school district’s website for more information on their coronavirus action plans.