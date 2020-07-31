School districts faced with decision on how to reopen amidst COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In-person, hybrid or online learning. That’s the question many districts are trying to answer, including parents.

Many school districts have released options for this fall. Will you have your child learning in-person, online or both? That’s the million dollar question during COVID-19.

Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, says she believes online is the best options for students and teachers across the state—however.

“There’s not a teacher that I know here in this town or anywhere across the country that wants to stay home and do this. They would much prefer going into school to teach.”

Boland says in order to keep teachers and students safe and less exposed to COVID-19, virtual learning is the way to go.

“Those kids come to school and get sick and they go home. Nobody can go to work. Their parents can’t go to work, we have to stay home from school and be quarantined for two weeks or more.”

Scranton School District released its hybrid, online learning and health and safety proposed plans on Thursday. In other parts of Lackawanna County—Dunmore, Lakeland, Mid-Valley, Old Forge, Valley View and Riverside School Districts have yet to release a proposed plan while North Pocono is looking at in-person and online learning—very similar to that of Crestwood School District in Luzerne County.

“Listening to our families, looking at the data and understanding that the burden that a hybrid would put on a lot of our families,” said Robert Mehalick, superintendent of the Crestwood School District.

Mehalick believes in-person learning is the key to success and can be done by following CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines which include social distancing and wearing a mask—while also understanding parents need to make a decision on what’s best for their child.

“What Crestwood is doing is saying, you know we’re going to work through this with you all the way through. Forming an enhanced cyber option for our families.”

School districts are expected to make final decisions in the coming weeks. To see a full list of districts in our region and what proposals they have on the table, Click Here.