NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Going clean appears to be the future of transportation in America, and it’s happening right here in our area. On Monday, federal and state lawmakers announced funding for a local school district to get dozens of new electric school buses.

The grant is made possible by President Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides an unprecedented $5 billion to transform the nation’s fleet of school buses.

All aboard the electric school bus! The Greater Nanticoke Area School District was awarded more than $5 million for 15 new electric buses.

“We took a small ride around the City of Nanticoke. It was clean air, there was no emissions that came off the buses and it’s a wonderful opportunity. Clean air for our children and for our community,” said Greater Nanticoke Area School District Superintendent Ronald Grevera.

The initiative is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s School Bus Program aims to improve air quality, save money, create clean energy jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

“The President has pledged that every single person in this country deserves clean air and clean water. And investments like this are helping to ensure that promise is kept. And so we’re just really excited about $5 billion for electric school buses all across this country. We have over 500,000 yellow school buses on the road, we hope to see every one of them electrified,” said U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright gave remarks during the event, noting the importance of modernizing local communities.

“Senator Casey and I are gonna do our dead-level best to make sure that Nanticoke, Luzerne County, Northeastern Pennsylvania, and all of Pennsylvania, is not going to be left behind in all of this investment money. That’s not gonna happen,” said Congressman Cartwright.

The grant opportunity through EPA’s Clean School Bus Program will fund electric, propane, and compressed natural gas buses that will produce either zero or low tailpipe emissions compared to their older diesel predecessors.