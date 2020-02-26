School district to vote on demolishing Blue Mountain West Elementary after structural issues

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Blue Mountain School District Board is expected to vote Thursday night on whether to demolish Blue Mountain West Elementary and rebuild, or to renovate the building.

Just before the 2019-2020 school year started Blue Mountain School District closed Blue Mountain West Elementary due to structural issues. The district split the student body, sending K-2 to the former St. Ambrose in Schuylkill Haven while grades 3-5 were sent to Blue Mountain Elementary Cressona.

Jessica Seiders walks her 6-year-old daughter to school at the former St. Ambrose school.

Before the students were moved due to the issues, the Cressona school held only 4th and 5th grade.

The district is also considering putting all the elementary students together and closing Cressona.



So far parents we spoke to say they’d rather see the district demolish the building and start over.

