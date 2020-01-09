School District Employee and Boyfriend Accused of Child Abuse

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton police say Tami Lynn Nelson, 43, of Scranton, and her boyfriend, Shogeojohbri “Bri” Shoulars, both struck an 11-year-old boy in the face during an altercation at Nelson’s home in early September 2019. Nelson is a Scranton School District employee according to the court documents provided by Scranton Police.

The incident was reported by the boy’s father. He noticed the injuries (bruising on his son’s face and scratches on his neck) at his son’s football game that weekend. Nelson told him it was due to a purse rack falling and striking him in the face and a cat scratching him.

According to police, the boy says on Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, he was at Nelson’s home when the incident began. He said it started with an argument over a video game console.

Police say the argument led to Nelson slapping the boy and Shoulars punching him in the face.

The boy stated that Nelson later offered him a gift card in exchange for him lying to his father about the assault.

According to court documents, Shoulars was interviewed separately and denied all claims of the assault. He expressed that he is a trained boxer and had he hit the boy, there would have been much more damage and injury.

According to police, Nelson is a mandated reporter of child abuse and failed to do so.

Nelson was charged with Conspiracy to commit Simple Assault and Failure to Report or Refer as a Mandated Reporter.

Shoulars has been charged with Simple Assault and other related charges.