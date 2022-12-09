SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school janitor is in custody after a police investigation revealed he allegedly violated the Wiretap Act.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on November 7, their Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation into allegations that an employee of the Pocono Mountain School District violated the Wiretap Act.

Police say on October 6, a Pocono Mountain student reported they had lost their wallet during an after-school function. The school conducted its own investigation leading to a series of meetings and hearings involving Galvin Dudley, 45, of Henryville, who was employed by the school district as a custodian.

According to a press release, it was discovered during the hearing and meetings, Dudley had been secretly recording audio and video of the meeting with his cell phone.

As the release reads, during a follow-up meeting, Dudley was questioned by the school district’s attorney with a stenographer present. Dudley admitted to recording the prior meeting but said he stopped when he was told to do so, officials say.

According to law enforcement Dudley claims another union employee used racial slurs toward him and he had captured this in the recordings as well. However, due to the admission to the wiretap violation, the school district filed a complaint with the PMRPD.

Police say on November 23 a search warrant was executed at Dudley’s home to ‘secure and preserve’ his cell phone, which was collected and forensically examined.

According to law enforcement, the examination of the phone revealed that Dudley secretly captured three videos during a school district meeting on October 7, in violation of the Wiretap Act.

The release reads, school district staff noticed Dudley recording at which point they asked him to stop and advised Dudley that what he was doing was wiretapping and that it was illegal.

Police say Dudley continued recording, contradicting his statement taken by the stenographer. Also, the recordings did not reveal any interaction between Dudley and the other union employee in which racial slurs were used. The recordings also did not show Dudley telling anyone that he was recording, again contradicting his statement made to the stenographer.

Accoridng to court papers, Dudley was taken into custody and arraigned by MDJ Travagline who remanded Dudley to the Monroe County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.

Dudley faces three felony charges of intercepting communications, three felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing an instrument of crime with intent.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 15 at 11:15 a.m.