NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s back-to-school season and the start of the new school year is just weeks away.

For one local school bus company that means the start of a reoccurring problem a shortage of bus drivers

White Transit School Buses in Nanticoke is facing what the general manager calls a crisis.

“We have a problem but no one seems to be really addressing this problem. This is a crisis.”

That problem is the shortage of school bus drivers. This issue not only makes the jobs of these bus companies harder, but it also impacts the schools that rely on these buses to transport students.

“These sports and activity trips if they’re going at and most of them want to leave the end of the day before schools out. They’ll want to go during high school after they’re out, but we have elementary runs but we can’t we can not do them,” said Richard Andrejko the general manager at White Transit School Buses Inc.

The process of becoming a school bus driver can take as long as two months. This seems to cause most people to lose interest.

“We had a class two weeks ago and there were 18 people who came to that class, for a school bus class, and out of those 18 right now only four have been back to us,” explained Andrejko.

Andrejko does not see the problem getting fixed till the federal government makes the CDL license separate from a school bus driver’s license. As of now, school bus drivers have to meet all of the same requirements a CDL driver does plus more. Including background checks.

“It just doesn’t sense, we’re not truck drivers. these are not truck drivers these are local people who drive a local route. but we got thrown into the same classification as them, and until they change it to where they have a school bus-only license and CDL I don’t see much of this changing either,” continued Andrejko.

Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver contact White Transit School Buses Inc. at (570) 735-1743.