OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school bus crashed early Tuesday morning, officials say.

The Wyoming County 911 Center confirmed the bus crashed into a tree near Mislevy Road and Erhardt Road in Lake Winola.

The 911 Center also confirmed there are no injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information comes in.