School bus crashes into pole in Nesquehoning

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school bus hit a pole in Nesquehoning, Wednesday morning.

According to the Carbon County Communication Center, the school bus hit the pole around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Communication Center says no kids were on the bus a the time of the crash and the driver did not suffer any major injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A nearby neighbor tells Eyewitness News the power went out within the area however officials can not confirm if the outage was caused by the bus crash.

