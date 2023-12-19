PLAINS TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple students were taken to area hospitals after a crash occurred on Route 315 involving two school buses.

According to our media partner the Times Leader, a school bus from the Wilkes-Barre Area School District rear-ended another bus near the on-ramp of the North Cross Valley Expressway in Plains Township.

Times Leader

Officials on the scene told the Times Leader that 25 students were transported to nearby hospitals.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.