School bus companies deal with rise of fuel costs impacting the nation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sticker shock at the pump we’re feeling to fuel up our vehicles is even worse for bus companies.

Student Transportation of America (STA) of Pennsylvania’s Wilkes-Barre Terminal provides bus service to 24 local schools including the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.





The diesel-powered buses get five miles to the gallon.

STA Terminal Manager Janelle Davison says the cost of diesel fuel as of Wednesday morning is paying is $5.14 a gallon for diesel. She said STA has never dealt with prices so high when this past December the cost was about $3 a gallon for diesel.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more the school bus fuel cost on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.