SPRINGBROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on Elias Road and Route 502 in Spring Brook Township Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash involved a car and a school bus with nearly a dozen students inside from the North Pocono District. Police tell us the bus was sideswiped, however, no one was injured in the crash.