School Bus and Cruiser Collide

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Wilkes-Barre Police Cruiser and School Bus collided on South Sherman Street.

The bus was en route to GAR High School.

According to the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick who was on the scene shortly after the crash. The police were transporting some in custody in the back of their car. That person was slightly injured and taken to the hospital.

The students on the bus were checked out and taken to school.

The students were not injured.

Another car was also involved and taken from the scene.

More on later editions of Eyewitness News.