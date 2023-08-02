SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students return to school in just a few short weeks. A local school district in Lackawanna County is looking to stay on track financially and they’re also on the lookout for a new superintendent.

Wednesday night’s meeting is to approve the 2024 preliminary budget that includes a 1.25% property tax increase and there is an item on the agenda concerning the superintendent search.

“We have a plan this evening on our agenda, to consider a motion to appoint a search firm and if that moves forward this evening, I think we will begin a very exciting process,” said School Board Director Katie Gilmartin.

The Scranton School District is searching for a new superintendent.

Melissa “Missy” McTiernan was named the superintendent of the Phoenixville Area School District and is expected to begin her new role in November.

Scranton School Board Vice President Sean McAndrew says he hopes McTiernan’s successor takes the district to the next level.

“And we really need to make sure we do our due diligence because over 9,000 students are counting on us,” said McAndrew.

Wednesday night’s special meeting also entails reviewing and discussing the district’s 2024 preliminary budget and voting to adopt it.

The tax increase on the preliminary budget sits at 1.25%, around $700,000.

“But we still have time to reduce that or even have no tax increase that’s right now the max, that’s the ceiling,” McAndrew explained.

“1.25% only maintains our potential revenue stream at what it was the prior year,” Gilmartin said.

Gilmartin sits on the budget & finance committee and says the district has to take into account its five-year projections.

“Because in the monitoring phase as it was in the recovery phase, we are obligated to pass a structurally balanced budget, and oftentimes the tax increase is a part of that, especially when you’re dealing with the declining assessed value,” Gilmartin explained.

Meanwhile, McAndrew says the state has yet to replace the district’s chief recovery officer. Candis Finan’s contract expired in July.

“It’s kind of alarming that you know it’s been over I think a month now that they haven’t replaced so it makes me ask the question do we really need one at this point because we are heading in a better financial direction so if there’s not an urgency on their end to put someone here do we really need someone,” said McAndrew.

The special meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the high school.