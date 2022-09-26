BERWICK BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tough decision for the Berwick School Board as board members are in the early stages of deciding to shut down or renovate two elementary schools.

AEM Architects out of Reading held a presentation to the Berwick school board, detailing plans for a new elementary school that would replace Nescopeck and Salem Elementary Schools.

Contractors had suggested multiple courses of action. However, they said that if the board decides to save Nescopeck Elementary, they’d need to go over the school with a fine tooth comb.





“You have to go through and address everything. It’s not that anybody did anything wrong, at this table, in taking care of your buildings, they just age. And it’s time to modernize and either renovate and bring them up to the current standard or in lieu of that look at new construction,” said Philip Leinbach, President and Principal Managing Architect of AEM Architects INC.

No official decision regarding the building has been made yet, but the school board president said they decided to do a feasibility study to be sure they’re making the best decision on how to proceed.