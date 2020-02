WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Hazleton Area school board director will face charges for driving under the influence in Luzerne County.

On Monday, Tony Bonomo waived his right to a preliminary hearing on two counts of DUI and other charges. Afterwards, he was released without bail.

Charges were filed against Bonomo in October of 2019 by West Hazleton police after officers responded to a crash on North Broad Street, one month prior.