Schiff’s taking over Maines Food & Party Warehouse

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Schiff’s announced Sunday that it will acquire Maines Food and Party Warehouse in Forty Fort.

Schiff’s plans to expand their retail grocery footprint in Luzerne County.

Schiff’s hopes to retain all 44 full-time and part-time employees, bringing its total staff to approximately 200 employees.

In the transition, Maines Food & Party Warehouse’s 21,000 square-foot location on Rutter Avenue will close for several weeks to clean, refurbish and restock the facility before reopening as Schiff’s.

They plan on reopening next month.