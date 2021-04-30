Scented hand sanitizers recalled over fears of cancer-causing agent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc., is recalling a number of scented hand sanitizers sold nationwide through Ulta Beauty, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls retail stores.

The products were discovered to contain methanol (wood alcohol), benzene, and acetaldehyde which can be damaging to children or adults if used topically, accidentally inhaled or swallowed.

According to the recall notice, substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.

The recall also notes there is a “reasonable probability that benzene present at levels above the maximum daily exposure recommendations can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.”

Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc. says consumers, distributors and retailers should stop using, distributing and/or selling the hand sanitizers.

Ulta Beauty has confirmed its removal of the recalled product from its in-personal and online stores.

“As the owners of the company, my wife and I want to reassure consumers and our customers that we are doing absolutely everything possible to carry out this recall efficiently and effectively and ensure it does not happen again.” said Steve Morrison of Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc.

To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to this recall.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact our Customer Support Desk, 1-855-554-8050, M-F, during business hours 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET.

