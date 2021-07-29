Scattered strong storms possible this Thursday

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A complex weather system will be moving into Pennsylvania today bringing in unsettled weather.

As it becomes more humid today, we can expect lots of clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

If we get more peeks of sunshine, instability will rise and some storms may turn strong to severe. If so, the threats would include locally heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and hail. There would also be a secondary, low-end tornado threat.

Any storms this evening will give way to lingering showers tonight, otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos