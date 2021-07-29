Scattered strong storms possible this Thursday

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A complex weather system will be moving into Pennsylvania today bringing in unsettled weather.

As it becomes more humid today, we can expect lots of clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

If we get more peeks of sunshine, instability will rise and some storms may turn strong to severe. If so, the threats would include locally heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and hail. There would also be a secondary, low-end tornado threat.

Any storms this evening will give way to lingering showers tonight, otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

