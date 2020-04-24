‘Scattered Herd’ 5k raises money for Lewisburg lunch program

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Bucknell University students are participating in the “Scattered Herd” this week.. which is a virtual 5k, and their participation is helping feed those in the area.

Natalie Brewster, director of fraternity and sorority affairs tells us, “we weren’t sure what to expect as far as participation and engagement now that everyone’s not on campus. Everyone has a lot going on right now and our students are adjusting to doing their online classes.”

To her surprise, nearly 100 participants joined in on the Scattered Herd runs for school meals.

Normally each spring “Greek Week” is held at Bucknell University, where fraternities and sororities raise funds for something in the community.

“One of the areas of interests they had was helping the pay gaps in school lunch debt,” Brewster said.

They decided to stick with their idea. The week long 5k started on Monday where students registered online, and were able to donate money for the Lewisburg Area School District’s student meal program. It’s a program that offers a free meal to any school-aged child who lives in the county, regardless of their financial standing.

“So we’re just trying to help make sure that program can continue,” Brewster added.

Scattered Herd is a way to both give back as well as encourage everyone to take a little mental health break. Each day this week students were prompted to complete a fun challenge on social media.

Brewster went on to explain, “so send us a selfie with what you miss most about being at Bucknell. On Monday it was show us your running buddy so we had a lot of fun pictures with dogs but it’s just kind of a way for them to all connect with each other and to stay connected to the local community now that they’re kind of in their homes.”

The Scattered Herd runs for school meals wraps up today. Natalie tells us their goal was to raise at least $1,000, and so far, they’ve already raised more than $1,200.

If you would like to make a donation Click Here for more information.