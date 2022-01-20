Scammers using police officer’s names, badge, case numbers in elaborate ‘warrant scam’

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is issuing a warning to residents regarding a “Warrant Scam” being committed in the area.

According to police, officers have received two reports of the warrant scam where a caller uses a real police officer’s name, badge number, warrant/case number and a caller ID to show that a police department is calling.

Officers say the scam caller tells the victims that they have an outstanding warrant or missed court date and need to pay a fine to avoid being arrested. They tell victims if the person tries to head to the police department they will be arrested while driving. This leaves the victim with the only one option, to pay now.

Stroud Area Regional Police tell residents that if they receive a phone call asking for money or personal information, it is a scam and to hang up immediately.

Anyone receiving suspicious calls in which the caller identifies themselves as a Stroud Area Regional Police Officer asking for a payment to clear a warrant or fines should call the Monroe County Control Center’s non-emergency number 570-992-9911 and file a police report.