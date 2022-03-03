Scammers claiming to be members of Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township police are warning the public of a scam they say is taking place in the area.

According to police, an unknown person or persons are claiming to be members of the Wilkes-Barre Township PD and demanding the payment of fines over the phone.

Wilkes-Barre Township police says they do not make any attempts to collect their own fees and anyone with legitimate fines can do so at this website.

If anyone contacts you to collect fees and claims they are a police officer, contact your local police.