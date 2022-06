PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said an unknown individual sent multiple people a spoofed email asking them to purchase gift cards on June 20.

Officials stated that there were reports from four women, ages 70 to 76, that an unknown individual reached out to them asking them to buy gift cards.

Troopers said some of the women did purchase the gift cards, but they never sent account numbers to the scammer.

Investigators believe the scam originated from Nigeria.