LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Police have issued a scam warning for a caller impersonating the police department over the phone.

According to the police, residents are issuing complaints that they have received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a member of the police department.

Investigators say the scammer claims to be Lycoming County Sherriff’s Office and tells residents there is a warrant issued for their arrest.

The scammer also pretends to be a sergeant with the Lycoming County Sherriff’s Office and tells the caller you have outstanding fines.

Lycoming investigators recommend calling the Lycoming County Police Department before giving the scammer any information.

The police have provided a guide on how to protect yourself from the scam:

Do not reveal personal information over the phone unless you already know the caller.

Do not provide credit card information to anyone over the phone.

Note the phone number of any suspicious callers.

Document any conversations with suspicious callers

Disconnect from the call before you provide suspicious callers with any information.

Be aware that your questioning criminals can make them very uncooperative

Be aware that criminals can access important information by visiting websites such as social media pages

Calling the Lycoming County Police Department at (570)-237-2280 if you are concerned that you may be wanted or need to meet with an officer.