Scam Alert: New scam targeting registered sex offenders

HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police are warning the public about a new scam that is meant to target registered sex offenders.

The scam is a phone call where the operator claims to be with state police and says the offender is not in compliance with registration requirements. The operator says this can be resolved with a money transfer or cash card.

Pennsylvania State Police warns that they will not solicit money in exchange for compliance in registration and that anyone who receives this call should not send money.

If you receive a call police ask that you verify their phone number, get as much information as possible, take notes on their instructions and then report this information to the police.