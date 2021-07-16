Sayre woman charged with criminal attempted homicide for allegedly beating husband in the head with a rock

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — Jennifer Craig, 28, has been charged with criminal attempted homicide after she allegedly beat her husband over the head with a rock during a domestic dispute.

According to court documents, Craig and her husband got into a domestic dispute after she allegedly found text messages between him and his ex-wife. Craig told State Police that she went to his ex-wife’s house, Tanners Bar and Grill in Athens Township, and Dandy Mini Mart in Nichols before returning home.

After returning home State Police say the two began fighting again and that Craig’s husband attempted to leave in his truck. When Craig’s husband was attempted to enter his truck, police say Craig got into her vehicle and drove it into him multiple times, pinning him between her car and the truck.

Craig told State Police that after she struck him with the car, he was swinging his arms at her so she defender herself and struck him in the head with a rock.

State Police say the rock allegedly used during the incident was “approximate softball-sized.”

State Police say Craig did not call 911 and waited several hours before taking her husband to Robert Packer Hospital. A nurse at the hospital told State Police that the victim suffered a left pubic bone fracture, a torn rotator cuff, a concussion, and that both of his hip joints were fractured.

Craig was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.

Craig was arraigned and incarcerated in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail.