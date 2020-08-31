Sayre Theater reopening after six months

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Sayre Theater will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 3 after nearly six months of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The opening will feature Christopher Nolan’s PG-13 Action/Thriller film, Tenet, which was originally scheduled to release on July 21, but was rescheduled due to the pandemic. The film will be playing on all three screens in Sayre starting at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices have been temporarily raised at the theater to $8.50 for non-members and $7 for members. Online ticket purchases are recommended due to seating restrictions.

Restrictions for movie theaters in Pennsylvania require no more than 25 people per screen. Masks are also required within the theater, but may be removed while seated during the movie.

Social distancing will also be enforced and concession choices will be limited and prepackaged.

“We have been blessed with our partnerships with other organizations that have supported our operations, been reciprocal in keeping spirits up, and to have helped us weather this crisis as a community. Theatres are not intended to be empty places.” BCRAC Executive Director, Elaine Poost

For more information on rentals, arts programming and to make a donation, contact the BCRAC at 570.268.2787.