Sayre Police find drugs, firearms during multiple vehicle searches

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — An assortment of drugs and firearms were uncovered by Sayre Police last week during two separate vehicle investigations.

On July 8, Sayre Police conducted a search warrant on North Elmira Street and found two semi-automatic pistols, methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, and various paraphernalia. Police named a 36-year-old Towanda resident as a suspect in the case, but did not announce any arrests.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with arrests to follow.

The next day police conducted a traffic stop on South Keystone Ave and found 14 grams of methamphetamine, ecstasy, acid, and paraphernalia. No suspects were named in this investigation but police say more arrests will follow.

Two people were arrested in a third traffic stop in Sayre where police found 58 grams of meth and various paraphernalia.