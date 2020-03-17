Sayre officer dragged by stolen vehicle, one arrested after chase

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Nicholas Gennaro of Farmingdale was arrested in Sayre following a vehicle chase on Tuesday morning and after good samaritan tackled him in a lot.

According to the criminal complaint, a Sayre Borough Police officer allegedly saw Gennaro sleeping in a white pickup truck with Connecticut plates in a parking lot.

Gennaro allegedly told the officer that the truck “was his ‘bosses'” and held the door shut before starting the truck. The officer reported that he was dragged through the parking lot and jumped off the truck before it struck a telephone pole.

A vehicle chase ensued on Labarr Lane at Chemung Street and continued through the area.

Gennaro then attempted to drive over railroad tracks near South Thomas Ave., but the truck became disabled and stuck on the tracks, damaging them as well.

The officer and a good samaritan chased Gennaro into a lot before the samaritan tackled him.

Gennaro allegedly smelled of marijuana and had a small amount on him at the scene.

Police say the truck was stolen and that Gennaro had an active arrest warrant in Nassau County.

Gennaro has been charged with the following:

Felony Receiving Stolen Property

Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude

Misdemeanor Reckless Endangering Another Person

Misdemeanor Possession or Distribution of Marijuana

Gennaro also received seven driving-related citations and was remanded on $200,000 bail.