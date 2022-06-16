ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. car accident in Athens Township on Wednesday.

According to police, 23-year-old Brandon Wilson of Sayre died after getting into an accident with a car sometime around 11 p.m. on June 15th.

They say that the accident occurred on State Route 220 in Athens Township, but no other information was released regarding the cause of the incident.

The investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing, anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Athens Township Police Department at (570) 888-2200.