Sayre man charged with 170 felony counts following sexual assault of a child investigation

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Jeffrey Post, 43, of Lincoln Street in Sayre, has been charged with 170 felonies after an investigation into sexual assaults.

Post was arrested for 34 felony counts each for Statutory Assault, Indecent Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Contact with a Minor, Aggravated Indecent Assault, and Corruption of Minors.

He’s also been charged with 34 midsemeanor counts for Indecent Assault.

Post was arraigned before District Magistrate Fred Wheaton and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.

