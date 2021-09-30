Sayre man allegedly shoots down drone, charges expected to be filed

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Gregory Ferro of Sayre is facing potential charges after allegedly shooting down a company’s drone.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Exelon Business Services was contracted through Claverack to inspect utility poles using drones. One of the operators reported losing contact with one of the drones after hearing multiple gunshots.

State Police say the drone was located in a trashcan behind Ferro’s house, but Troopers say he did not want to discuss how the drone ended up in the trash can.

State Police categorized the incident as criminal mischief resulting in damages worth more than $1,000. State Police say the drone is worth $2,000 and that charges will be filed in Bradford County.