PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s not your typical day of the week for a wedding, but this couple wanted to tie the knot on flag day.

It’s not very often people choose to get married on a Tuesday morning, but for Dana and Joyce Dibble, the reason was quite simple.





“I didn’t get to meet my father-in-law,” Dana Dibble explained.

Joyce’s father was born on flag day.

“It was my father’s birthday and he passed away when he was 39 and my mom had cancer so I thought why not have it on my father’s birthday they can be in my heart,” said Joyce Dibble.

Unable to walk her down the aisle, June 14th felt like the perfect day to feel his presence.

The small wedding ceremony, decorated with American flags and red, white, and blue, was held at the Italian Christian Church in Pittston.

The bride and groom finally tied the knot after nearly two decades.

“We’ve been together 19 years and 8 months,” Joyce stated.

“9 months,” Dana added.

So Joyce says they know each other pretty well as the two met at a carnival in Noxen, where Dana worked, many years ago.

“I let her on the octopus cause that’s what I run, and we got acquainted, she says why don’t you come live with me and I said no I want to be out on the road and now I don’t go out on the road no more,” Dana told Eyewitness News.

The happy couple drove off into their future after the ceremony, with clanging cans in tow.

“I enjoy every bit of it,” Dana said. When Eyewitness News asked if they love each other, they all answered, “yes we do.”

The groom, Dana Dibble, is also a marine corps veteran.